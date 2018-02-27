'Avengers: Infinity War' Latest News, Speculations: Will Iron Man Lose an Arm?

Facebook/ironman It is suspected that Iron Man will only mentor other Marvel superheroes after "Avengers: Infinity War," hence, there will be no more "Iron Man 4."

A new "Avengers: Infinity War" art might have dropped a major spoiler for the upcoming film. Shared on the Marvel Studios subreddit, the new images seem to support the idea that Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) will lose one of his arms in the film.

Since last year, there have been speculations that Tony Stark will lose an arm in "Avengers: Infinity War." Speculations became stronger when Marvel unveiled the Super Bowl trailer of the film, which allegedly showed the transformation of the Iron Man's armor. Some fans were quick to notice that in the trailer, a bionic arm seemed to have replaced his real arm.

While it remains unknown whether Tony Stark/Iron Man will really lose an arm in the upcoming blockbuster, a new Reddit post by a Marvel fan shows that it is possible. The source of the images remains unknown up to this time, and while it is possible that the arm being a replacement is just an optical illusion, speculations are rife that the character photos were made by someone from Marvel to hint at the possibility.

Meanwhile, another theory surrounding Marvel's upcoming film is the arrival of a new mysterious villain. A new promo art for the film allegedly suggests that aside from Thanos and his elite soldiers, the Black Order, another villain is set to go up against the Avengers in "Avengers: Infinity War."

A new "Avengers: Infinity War" mug surfaced recently, depicting some of the villains in the upcoming film. The lineup includes Black Order members Corvus Glaive and Proxima Midnight, as well as another mysterious villain whose identity remains unknown up to this time. There are theories that he might be Cull Obsidian or the leader of Thanos' Outriders, the aliens who make up the army that battles against the people of Wakanda in the trailer.

"Avengers: Infinity War" hits theaters on May 4.