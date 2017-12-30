'Avengers: Infinity War' LEGO Set Teases Thor's New Weapon

Facebook/Thor Promotional photo for "Thor: Ragnarok"

Will Thor be getting a new weapon in the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" film?

It's no secret that a great number of superheroes in the Marvel cinematic universe would be coming together against a common enemy in "Avengers: Infinity War" but one of the most interesting questions in the film is what weapon would Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth) be using since his beloved Mjolnir is currently out of commission.

It should be remembered that during the events of "Thor: Ragnarok," the goddess of death, Hela, had made sure to destroy Thor's all-powerful weapon rendering the mighty superhero weaponless for the first time in the franchise. However, it would seem that the Odinson will not be facing Thanos without a weapon after all as hinted by a supposed "Avengers: Infinity War" LEGO set.

It has been previously rumored that Mjolnir would somehow find its way back to Thor in "Infinity War" but if the LEGO images were to be trusted, it looks like the god of thunder would be reuniting with his original weapon the so-called Wrecker of Worlds, Jarnbjorn, the axe he had wielded prior to acquiring Mjollnir.

A LEGO set for "Infinity War" was recently leaked online featuring the characters of Thor, Rocket Racoon and Groot featuring each of their own weapons along with an unnamed infinity stone. Interestingly, accompanying Thor is an axe that is most likely to be Jarnbjorn. While as of now, Thor wielding Jarnbjorn may still be a speculation, it is also worth noting that the initial concept art for the third "Avengers" film also featured Thor wielding what seems to be Jarnbjorn.

In "Thor: Ragnarok," the Odinson has proven that he is, in fact, the God of Thunder even without the powerful Mjolnir, as he was able to conjure up thunder and lightning even without the weapon's magical help. Nevertheless, Thor would still not be complete without a weapon in his hands and while it has not been confirmed as of yet, Jarnbjorn may just fit the job.