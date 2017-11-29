'Avengers: Infinity War' Magazine Shoot Reveals New Character Appearances

Facebook/Avengers Promotional picture for "Avengers: Infinity War."

2018 just can't come any sooner as fans patiently await the biggest superhero ensemble film of all time: Avengers: Infinity War. Earth's mightiest heroes and the Guardians of the Galaxy recently came together for a Vanity Fair photoshoot which featured familiar faces with all new looks.

First off is everybody's favorite Norse God, Thor, who is sporting a darker version of his outfit as well as his cape and Mjolnir which were destroyed in "Thor: Ragnarok." It's not yet confirmed whether both items will appear in "Infinity War" but there's a pretty big chance that they will.

Interestingly he also has both eyes despite one being removed by Hela with the only reminder of their confrontation being a small scar on the right side of his face. He also seems to have taken a liking to his shorter hair from the film as well and will be keeping it in the upcoming film, possibly preventing Thanos from grabbing him by his golden locks.

Speaking of Golden Locks, gone is Black Widow's auburn hair as the Russian assassin now sporting a platinum blonde look. She also appears to have a slight wardrobe adding a new vest to her standard black leather suit.

Hawkeye also seems to be catching up with the times with a new hairdo for "Avengers: Infinity War." Ant-Man also got a revamped suit just in time for Thanos' invasion.

Most of the other characters got a bit of an upgrade to their costumes although these are hardly noticeable. Most of the changes were in the form of sleeker or darker outfits while some, like Bruce Banner's graying hair, shows just how far the timeline has progressed since the Battle of New York.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo recently teased that a trailer might be coming soon so fans might get to see how everyone will look in the film. It is also expected to reveal more about the plot than what audiences have gleaned so far.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is set to be released in theaters on May 4, 2018.