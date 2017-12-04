'Avengers: Infinity War' News: More Fans Suspect Iron Man to Die in the Movie

Facebook/IronMan Will Robert Downey, Jr. really die in "Avengers: Infinity War?"

While it is already confirmed that Robert Downey, Jr. is still a part of "Avengers 4," many fans suspect that the iron-clad superhero will die in next year's "Avengers: Infinity War."

The first-ever trailer for the third "Avengers" movie, "Avengers: Infinity War," has finally been released, and there is no denying that it has further whetted the appetite of Marvel fans. Although the trailer has succeeded in rousing the interest of the fans, it has also fueled their suspicions that the third "Avengers" movie will be Downey Jr.'s swan song for his Tony Stark/Iron Man role.

However, even prior to the release of the "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer, which teases that Tony Stark will be in grave danger in the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin), there had already been speculations that the iron-clad superhero would, indeed, die in the movie. With Downey, Jr. saying a few months ago that he wants to quit the role before it becomes embarrassing, the actor may, indeed, bow out of the role after "Avengers: Infinity War."

Although Downey Jr. has confirmed that he is returning for "Avengers 4," some opine that it does not necessarily mean that his Tony Stark/Iron Man role will survive the events in "Avengers: Infinity War" as it is suspected that the fourth "Avengers" movie will feature the funeral of Tony Stark.

As it has also been reported that Ty Simpkins, the then-child actor who was featured as Harley, Tony Stark's sidekick in "Iron Man 3, and is rumored to be the next Iron Man, is also part of "Avengers 4," some believe that the character will return to pay his last respects to his mentor in the movie.

Will Iron Man really die in "Avengers: Infinity War?" If yes, how will he die? Is Marvel really making Simpkins the new Iron Man replace Downey Jr.?

Find out when "Avengers: Infinity War" hits the theaters on May 4, 2018.