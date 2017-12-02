Facebook/AvengersInfinityWarSaga Promotional photo for "Avengers: Infinity War"

The first full trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War" has just been released, offering fans a glimpse of some universe-shattering scenes and answering some of the biggest questions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). One of the many things answered by the trailer has to do with the location of the last Infinity Stone, The Soul Stone.

Although the trailer does not explicitly reveal the location of the Soul Stone, it shows that one of the biggest battles in the upcoming film will take place in Wakanda. Since the new trailer features several action sequences taking place in Black Panther's (Chadwick Boseman) homeland, it somewhat confirms that it is where the final Infinity Stone is actually located.

Compared with other lands featured in the film, Wakanda is far more progressive. According to reports, the Soul Stone being located in Black Panther's homeland will explain why it is so technologically advanced and rich in resources. Marvel fans know that Wakanda is the only source of the strongest metal on Earth, Vibranium, which is what Captain America's (Chris Evans) shield and Black Panther's armor are made of.

It is also worth considering that "Black Panther" is the final film in the MCU before "Avengers: Infinity War." There are speculations that after "Black Panther" hits theaters next year, it will be revealed in "Avengers: Infinity War" that the final Infinity Stone is actually located in Black Panther's homeland.

In the MCU, the Soul Stone is the only Infinity Stone whose location remains unknown. The Space Stone, also known as the Tesseract, is now in Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) keeping, as revealed in the "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer, where he is seen giving it to Thanos (Josh Brolin). The Power Stone and the Mind Stone, on the other hand, are with the Nova Corps and Vision, respectively.

"Avengers: Infinity War" hits theaters on May 4, 2018.