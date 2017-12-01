'Avengers: Infinity War' News: Release Date: Full Trailer Doesn't Include Some Footage From San Diego Comic-Con Trailer

Facebook/AvengersInfinityWarSaga Promotional photo for "Avengers: Infinity War"

"Avengers: Infinity War" is shaping up to be one of the best — if not the best — Marvel movies ever. On Thursday, Marvel dropped the first full trailer for the film, giving fans footage that is far more spectacular and breathtaking than they could have expected.

Although the trailer reveals new amazing scenes that were never featured in previous trailers, fans were quick to notice that the latest footage also lacks some of the biggest scenes from the trailers unveiled at the D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con. The said trailers had been the talk of the town for months because of their intriguing scenes, so many were surprised when the full trailer did not include many of those scenes.

One scene that gained a lot of attention in one of the trailers released last summer was Thor (Chris Hemsworth) encountering the Guardians of the Galaxy. In the footage, Thanos (Josh Brolin) was shown grabbing Thor by the head and tossing him into space until he ended up in the Milano, where a crew of Guardians were waiting for him. Several speculations were brought to the table regarding that scene, but the full trailer does not show anything about this "Avengers" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" mix-up.

Another scene involving the Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) also did not make it in the full trailer. In the footage unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con, Tony Stark was shown in space with the Guardians. In the new trailer, however, the character is featured in a completely different scene where he gets beaten up by Thanos.

According to reports, one possible reason for the changes in the full trailer has to do with unfinished special effects. Since "Avengers: Infinity War" is still six months away from its release, it's possible that a huge part of the film's CGI is still being worked on.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will hit theaters on May 4, 2018.