'Avengers: Infinity War' News, Release Date: Full Trailer Shows Bearded Captain America

Facebook/AvengersInfinityWarSaga Promotional photo for "Avengers: Infinity War"

The full trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War" has finally arrived, showing a bearded Captain America (Chris Evans). The trailer has confirmed speculations that the Marvel superhero might have a beard for the first time in an "Avengers" film, as teased in Vanity Fair's Holiday issue Marvel portfolio.

The "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer was unveiled on Nov. 29 on "Good Morning America," shedding light on some of the fan theories that were brought up when previous trailers and teasers for the film were released. One of those theories has to do with Captain America's new look in the upcoming film.

Speculations about Captain America's bearded look in "Avengers: Infinity War" started when Marvel debuted a footage at the D23 and Comic-Con, showing the superhero wearing a beard. There have been speculations that following the Civil War, Steve Rogers might get a new mantle to make sure the authorities won't be able to catch him.

In a recent interview, director Joe Russo also said, "I think him dropping that shield is him letting go of that identity. It's him admitting that certainly the identity of Captain America was in conflict with the very personal choice that he was making." This somewhat teased that Captain America will be getting a new look in the upcoming film.

Previously, actor Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky, also signed a promotional poster for the film and added a beard to Roger's face, hinting that the character might take on his disillusioned persona called Nomad. Although the full trailer reveals that he is indeed wearing a full beard in the upcoming film, it looks like he isn't going to be a disillusioned hero in "Avengers: Infinity War."

"Avengers: Infinity War" stars Evans, Robert Downey, Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye and a lot more. The film hits theaters on May 4, 2018.