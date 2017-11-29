'Avengers: Infinity War' News, Release Date: Leaked Footage Reveals Film Will Feature More Marvel Characters than Expected

Facebook/AvengersInfinityWarSaga Promotional photo for "Avengers: Infinity War"

Some footage from "Avengers: Infinity War" was leaked online, giving birth to a new wave of speculations about the film across the internet. The said clips were uploaded on Vimeo by a user named Ascended Ancient and have since then been taken down by Marvel.

The nineteenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the upcoming film will see the reunion of Marvel's mightiest heroes as they team up to take down the largest threat to humanity yet. The film will feature a broad range of diverse characters in one story and is shaping up to become Marvel's biggest and most ambitious project thus far.

Although it has already been known that "Avengers: Infinity War" will feature the reunion of Marvel superheroes, what fans do not know is that it's actually bigger and better than they think it is, as it will feature not just the most popular Marvel superheroes but other characters from the Marvel comics who have not yet debuted in the MCU as well.

One of the leaked clips reveals that the upcoming film will also feature Proxima Midnight, daughter of the main baddie Thanos (Josh Brolin). In the footage, she is shown punching something while being punched in return. The footage also offers a glimpse of Scarlet Witch as she blows up a truck, which is pretty refreshing considering that the female character has never been featured blowing up something as big as a licensed vehicle before.

Another longer footage shows the Guardians of the Galaxy breaking into the Collector's base, only to end up being tortured by some villains forcing the Collector to reveal where the Infinity Stone is located. It can be recalled that in "Guardians of the Galaxy," the Collector was the guy who collected different curiosities from space and kept them in his special home gallery.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will hit theaters on May 4, 2018.