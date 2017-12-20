Facebook/Avengers Promotional image for the 'Avengers'

Marvel head Kevin Feige has revealed that the first five minutes of "Avengers: Infinity War" will be huge and devastating. The upcoming film is shaping up to be one of the darkest "Avengers" films yet, and the first international trailer for the film is proof of that.

In 2012, Marvel introduced Mad Titan Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through "The Avengers," and the character did not disappoint fans. It was clear in the movie that the studio was planning to develop an adaptation of the "Infinity Gauntlet" comic book storyline as it featured Thanos seeking the Infinity Stones.

At the Brazil Comic-Con held last week, Feige teased that Thanos is one of the most exciting things about "Avengers: Infinity War." In fact, he went as far as revealing that the first few minutes of the film will shed light on why Thanos is simply the worst baddie that Marvel fans will have ever known.

"You know, we've been teasing Thanos since the very first 'Avengers' film. remember the end of 'Avengers,' the very end of the movie he turns around in the chair and you realize something bad is coming. We've been teasing him for years and the trick is when you tease something for that long you have to deliver. So, within the first five minutes of 'Infinity War' people will understand why Thanos is the biggest and baddest villain in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," said Feige during the event.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will see Thanos step out from the shadows to emerge as the biggest villain in MCU history. The trailer for the film hints that the epic battle between him and the Avengers is going to be nothing less than brutal. With the invincibility given to him by his Black Order, there is no doubt that the upcoming film will portray him as the most dangerous villain in comic history.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will hit theaters on May 3, 2018.