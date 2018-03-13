Facebook/avengers Promotional image for 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Fans will finally get to know Thanos on a more personal level in "Avengers: Infinity War," and Josh Brolin believes the villain's story is relatable.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming superhero film, Brolin, who portrays the Mad Titan, revealed that Thanos' reasoning for destroying half of the entire universe does have a logical foundation.

"You want to write him off as insane, and yet what he's doing makes sense, if you break it down," he said.

This is not the first time Thanos will take to the silver screen, though. The villain has been teased ever since the first "Avengers" movie, having made a few appearances in post-credits scenes and "Guardians of the Galaxy."

Fans already know that Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) are his "adopted" daughters. And, while Thanos may seem like he is pure evil, Brolin did say that he also "has a capacity to love very much and very deeply." He did not reveal anything else beyond that when it comes to his relationship with Gamora, though he would have liked to.

Brolin also teased that the film will show Thanos' past and childhood, particularly going into the reason he became the Mad Titan he is today.

"He's different from his family. They're all Titans and they all look similar, but he was born deformed," he said. "He stuck out. He was an anomaly. He was a freak. And that lent to this apparent insanity."

Regardless, Thanos is now very powerful and seeks to rid the universe of half its population. But, he first needs to acquire all six Infinity Stones to be able to do it. So far, five out of the six have been revealed, with the final Soul Stone — speculated to be somehow related to Tony Stark — still missing.

In keeping with the hype surrounding what is perhaps this year's most highly anticipated film, Entertainment Weekly also published 15 covers featuring the different superheroes fans have grown to love.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will hit U.S. theaters on April 27.