'Avengers: Infinity War' News: The Ancient One Might Make a Return

Some major characters from the "Avengers" franchise are rumored to return to join the epic battle in "Infinity War." According to actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk, these characters include even those who are already presumably dead at this point in the saga.

In a recent interview, the Hulk portrayer hinted that Hela and The Ancient One might be back in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film. During the said interview, the actor was asked which of the "Avengers" cast members had left "the best impression" on him.

Mysteriously, Ruffalo answered Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton. It can be recalled that while Swinton previously appeared as The Ancient One in "Doctor Strange," she has never worked with Ruffalo in an MCU project. Considering that, it is safe to assume that she and Ruffalo have worked together in "Avengers: Infinity War."

There are speculations that Marvel did not reveal Swinton's return in "Avengers: Infinity War" to add some element of surprise to the film. The character had a significant death in "Doctor Strange," so it would certainly come as a surprise for fans if she suddenly shows up in the upcoming installment of "Avengers." In the film, she died after being fatally injured during a battle with Kaecilius and his henchmen.

Rumor has it that although The Ancient One may appear in "Avengers: Infinity War," it does not necessarily mean that the character is going to rise from the dead. Since Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) can access different planes of existence, it's possible that he's helping the Avengers get in touch with The Ancient One in "Avengers: Infinity War" as they try to take down Thanos (Josh Brolin).

"Avengers: Infinity War" will see the return of Hulk to Earth, only to find out that the entire universe is in danger because of Mad Titan Thanos.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will hit theaters on May 3, 2018.