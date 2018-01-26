'Avengers: Infinity War' Prelude Comic Offers First Look at Iron Man's Model Prime Armor

Facebook/Avengers Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and War Machine (Don Cheadle) survives the war.

Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" prelude comic #1 has just hit comic book stands, building the hype around the release of the movie of the same name in May. The comic book offers the first look at Iron Man's new suit of armor, which is called the Model 51 armor, a.k.a. Model Prime Armor.

The synopsis for the "Avengers: Infinity War" prelude comic includes a brief promotion of the new Model Prime Armor, which fans may or may not see in the film. Created by Bran Bendis and Davis Marquez back in 2015, Iron Man's new armor is the most sophisticated armor Tony Stark will have ever worn. This highly versatile armor is made from advanced nanotech technology and is capable of morphing into any of Iron Man's previous suits, including the Hulk Buster. The creators of his new suit reportedly compare the suit to a smartphone, which can perform just about everything.

When it comes to its design, Marquez noted that the Model Prime Armor was physically based on the sleek looks of the Lamborghini Aventador, as well as the F-22 and YF-23 fighter jets. Although it remains to be seen if Tony Stark will actually wear his new suit in "Avengers: Infinity War," there are speculations that the possibility is high, especially since he needs to go up against their most dangerous villain yet, Thanos.

Meanwhile, the prelude comic follows Captain America and the Winter Soldier as they team up when a terrorist puts the Avengers at risk. It also teases where Captain America, the Falcon and the Black Widow are headed next after the war.

The "Avengers: Infinity War" will find the mightiest superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Thor, the Iron Man, Black Widow and Ant-Man band together as they try to take down Thanos (Josh Brolin). The film hits theaters on May 4.