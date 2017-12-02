'Avengers: Infinity War' Premiere News, Spoilers: Wanda and Vision Together; Where Is Hawkeye?

Facebook/Avengers The official trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War" show Wanda and Vision in a union.

The official trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War" tease the union of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), just like in the comic series. Meanwhile, Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) is nowhere to be found in the trailer.

A lot about the plot of the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" might have been revealed in the many Easter eggs that appeared in the official trailer. IGN broke down the 2-minute-and-30-second promo to point out possible events that could take place in "Avengers: Infinity War."

One of the interesting scenes from the trailer was of Wanda and Vision spending refuge in a room. The room where the two Avengers were hiding in and spending a romantic moment together looked a lot like the place in the "House of M" series where the Scarlet Witch gave birth to twin boys, whom she shared with Vision.

The Scarlet Witch's twins were known to become part of the Young Avengers later on in the Marvel comic series. There are speculations that Marvel will include the said twins for their Phase 4 films.

It was also seen in the promo that Vision looked human when he was sharing an intimate moment with Wanda.

According to the "House of M" storyline, Wanda had the ability to change the course of reality. It's possible that Wanda used her abilities and help altered Vision's appearance, or the Avenger himself changed it using a hologram.

Meanwhile, Hawkeye was nowhere to be found in the "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer.

Digital Spy reports that one possibility why Hawkeye didn't appear in the teaser is because he will transform into Ronin before the events in the "Infinity War" take place.

If this is true, Marvel might have kept him from the trailer to not give away the reveal of his new costume.

"Avengers: Infinity War" premieres on April 27, 2018.