Facebook/guardiansofthegalaxy Josh Brolin's Thanos character as featured in "Guardians of the Galaxy."

Thanos (Josh Brolin) is today's generation's Darth Vader, at least according to "Avengers: Infinity War" director Joe Russo. While previous villains in superhero films seemed rather lackluster, Joe said that Brolin's character is going to be different. In fact, he said he and his co-director Anthony Russo had actually sought to make Thanos the most illustrious villain in a superhero film.

In a recent interview, Joe said "Avengers: Infinity War" is Thanos' movie. "Darth Vader was the pre-eminent villain of my childhood, and we're hoping to make Darth Vader for a new generation. We're hoping he has that complexity to him, and that he strikes fear into the heart of the audience, but at the same time they go on a journey with him," he said.

The latest issue of Empire magazine features on its cover the greatest villains in history, and Thanos is one of them. The magazine based the lineup on the votes of readers, who also had The Joker, Freddy Krueger, Kylo Ren, Lord Voldemort and Darth Vader as their top picks.

According to Joe, one scene from the unreleased Comic-Con trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War" gives fans an idea of how dangerous Thanos is and what he's capable of doing. "That's one of the many things Thanos does in this film. He's an incredible threat!" Joe said, referring to a scene wherein Thanos demolishes a moon.

Previously, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also teased that within the first five minutes of the film, fans will get to understand why Thanos is the biggest and most dangerous villain in the history of MCU.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will see the mightiest heroes of the MCU band together to save the world from Thanos. It stars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson and a lot more.

"Avengers: Infinity War" arrives in theaters on May 4.