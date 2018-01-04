'Avengers: Infinity War' Release Date, News: Film Director Promises an Interestingly Crazy Thanos

Reuters/Edgar Su Captain America: Civil War director Joe Russo with several of the main cast members in a blue carpet event in Singapore.

The director of "Avengers: Infinity War" has spilled some major details about Josh Brolin's character in the movie, promising a crazy Thanos. Thanos is the film's major villain, and the first international "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer was proof of how psychotic he would get as he wields the Infinity Gauntlet in the movie.

Although Thanos has yet to get his first share of the spotlight in "Avengers: Infinity War," the movie will not mark his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Previously, he appeared in MCU movies like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron," but his appearances in those movies were only brief. In the upcoming movie, the Mad Titan will join his children in the form of the Black Order as he arrives on Earth to gather the Infinity Stones and ultimately rule the entire universe.

Film director Joe Russo recently spoke to Sina Weibo (via Comicbook.com) and revealed why fans should be excited about Thanos. "Okay, I'm going to start with Thanos. I'm most excited for the audience to learn about him. I think he's a very interesting and complex villain. That's why I like him. That's why I'm excited for the audience to learn about him. I think his motivations, albeit psychotic, are compelling. And I think that in a lot of ways this is his movie, so it's going to be very interesting to see how people respond to Thanos in the film," said Russo.

The director teased that while previous Marvel villains were rather less impressive, Thanos would not disappoint. In fact, he said that while his motivations are crazy, his craziness is what makes him interesting.

The first trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War" offered the first glimpse of Thanos in action, and it showed that his motivation for wreaking havoc on the planet is not to primarily mess around but to "balance the universe" by killing as many people as he can.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will arrive in theaters on May 4.