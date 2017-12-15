Facebook/AvengersInfinityWarSaga Promotional photo for "Avengers: Infinity War"

"Avengers: Infinity War" is still five months away from hitting theaters, but fans already can't help but keep buzzing about it. In fact, the first international trailer for the next Marvel movie is now hailed as the most viewed trailer in the history of YouTube.

Marvel dropped the trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War" just a couple of weeks ago, but it already has more than a hundred million views on YouTube as of this writing, shattering the record of the previous "Star Wars" movie, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which has just about 99 million views a year since it was uploaded on YouTube.

The record-breaking number of views of the "Avengers: Infinity War's" trailer only goes to show how excited fans are to finally see the movie. Considering the anticipation for the movie, fans from around the world have viewed the trailer a ton of times that it now has a pretty impressive record to its name.

What's even more impressive about this is the fact that the said figure only accounts for a fraction of the trailer's total views. Today, trailers for movies are re-released on various YouTube channels and across different media platforms after they have been uploaded to the official channel of the movie or studio. It is important to note that the more than 100,000,000 views only account for the number of views amassed by the trailer that was uploaded on the official "Star Wars" channel and does not include the views of the same trailer that has been uploaded on other YouTube channels.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will see the ultimate and deadliest showdown of the Avengers and Thanos (Josh Brolin). In the movie, the mightiest Marvel superheroes and their allies will sacrifice everything they have in an attempt to take down the powerful villain before he puts an end to the universe.

"Avengers: Infinity War" hits theaters on May 4, 2018.