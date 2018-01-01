Facebook/AvengersInfinityWarSaga Promotional photo for "Avengers: Infinity War"

Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) story in "Avengers: Infinity War" will pick up right after the events in "Thor: Ragnarok." Recently, one of the directors of the film shed light on his storyline and picked this part of the film as the one he's looking forward to seeing the most on the big screen.

With "Avengers: Infinity War" opening in theaters in a few months, the anticipation for the film continues to grow stronger over time. As fans know, the film will see the reunion of the mightiest heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the God of Thunder. Considering that, it is interesting to know how this crossover event will sew things together and finish off the narrative that the MCU has built for years.

In a recent Q&A, co-director Anthony Russo talked about "Avengers: Infinity War" and how Thor fits into the upcoming film. Asked which of the storylines he's most excited to see on the big screen, he said it's Thor's. "I'm going to pick up Thor because Thor, we're picking up his story from the end of 'Thor: Ragnarok' and at the end of that film as any fan would know his home planet of Asgard is destroyed, and so the character is in new territory so to speak, because his past has been torn away from him to a degree," said Russo.

Considering the filmmaker's revelation that Thor's storyline will pick up right after "Thor: Ragnarok," fans can expect Thor's story in "Avengers: Infinity War" to not start on a good note. Russo also went on to compare Thor's story in "Avengers: Infinity War" to Captain America's (Chris Evans), who also went through a radical transformation in "Captain America: Winter Soldier."

Starring Hemsworth, Evans, Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Josh Brolin, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Chris Pratt, "Avengers: Infinity War" will arrive in theaters on May 4.