'Avengers: Infinity War' Rumors: Pepper Potts's Extremis Virus to Return

Facebook/Iron Man Rumors claim that Gwyneth Paltrow's Pepper Potts character will have superpowers in "Avengers: Infinity War."

Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) may join Marvel superheroes in their fight against Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War" as it is speculated that Tony Stark/Iron Man's (Robert Downey, Jr.) fiance may have superpowers in the upcoming MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) movie.

Avid Marvel and "Iron Man" fans know too well that, in "Iron Man 3," Pepper Potts rescued Tony Stark in a superhero fashion, thanks to the wide range of powers that she got from the Extremis virus. While the end of the movie featured that she had already been cured of the virus, it is now speculated that it may return in "Avengers: Infinity War."

Speculations on Pepper Potts possessing powers in "Avengers: Infinity War" have been around for quite sometime now. However, whispers got even louder recently after Paltrow's guesting on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," where the actress was asked if there is a chance for her Extremis virus-caused powers to return in the third "Avengers" movie.

"You know, to be totally honest, I'm unclear. Because it's so secretive and it's all on green screen, and I'm not exactly sure. And they don't let me say anything," Paltrow answered.

However, Colbert was apparently not content with the actress's response. Hence, he threw her another question that eventually prompted Paltrow to give an answer that hints of what fans can expect from her character in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie.

"Is there any chance, at any point, when you were working on the movie, did you thrust your hand toward someone wearing a blue suit with ping pong balls on it?" Colbert asked Paltrow, to which she replied "Yes."

"Then you still have powers," Colbert said. "It's official."

Some opine, though, that just because Paltrow admitted that she will be throwing punches to a character wearing a CGI suit, which can be Josh Brolin's Thanos, it does not necessarily mean that her power will come from the Extremis Virus. As Pepper Potts has worn the iron suit in the comic books several times, some believe that her powers in the movie will come from the technology created by Tony Stark, and not from the virus.

Whether this will really be the case or not, fans can only confirm once "Avengers: Infinity War" hits the theaters this May 4.