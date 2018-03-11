'Avengers: Infinity War' Spoilers: Are Some Characters Going to Die?

Facebook/avengers Promotional image for 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Knowing that the Marvel superheroes are about to face their most fearsome enemy yet -- aka Thanos -- in "Avengers: Infinity War," the possibility of seeing some of them sacrifice their lives or decide to end their superhero run is a likely scenario.

The upcoming film "Avengers: Infinity War" is going to be the biggest movie yet for the Marvel Cinematic Universe considering its massive cast and plot. Part of it is because it has always been deemed to serve as a culmination to a superhero movie franchise that seemed to have no end.

Members of "Infinity War's" cast and crew were recently interviewed by Entertainment Weekly where they also touched on the subject of the journey possibly ending for some of the characters. About the topic, screenwriter Stephen McFeely had a pretty direct insight: "It's safe to say we will say farewell to people."

In the same interview, Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. said the "trouble" with the MCU is its "endlessness." He shared that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was an "excellent, almost clairvoyant troubleshooter."

"We're going to pull out the stops, and stop exploring conventions, and look to do stuff where we go, 'Oh, but if we do that, that's very, very definitive.' Well, great, let's get definitive for a change!" star Robert Downey Jr. added.

As for Feige, the Marvel executive also implied that the subject of having a finale was "intriguing" to the studio, adding that it was something that did not happen frequently in the superhero genre.

While nothing is certain yet on who is going retire or die by the end of "Infinity War," it can be recalled that Chris Hemsworth (who plays Thor) previously confirmed that his MCU contract only covered "Infinity War."

The thought of not seeing some of the Marvel superheroes is also an interesting one, especially since a second part of the "Infinity War" has already been confirmed and is currently slated to premiere on May 3, 2019.

Meanwhile, the upcoming "Infinity War" movie will be released earlier than expected so fans worldwide can have the same premiere date. Instead of May 4, the movie will now hit U.S. theaters on Friday, April 27.