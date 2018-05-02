'Avengers: Infinity War' Spoilers: Fans Are Blaming One Character for How Everything Ended

It's been almost a week since "Avengers: Infinity War" hit the theaters, and as expected, fans have turned to social media as they try to unpack everything that just happened.

Needless to say, plot details for the film will be discussed below. Fans are advised to at their own discretion.

Marvel A still from "Avengers: Infinity War"

"Avengers: Infinity War" followed the heroes as they band together to stop Thanos (Josh Brolin) from slaughtering half of the universe, but to no avail.

By the end of the film, the Mad Titan got his hands on all six Infinity Stones. Before Thor (Chris Hemsworth) could stop him, he snapped his finger and completed his quest. The final minutes of the film saw many beloved characters vanish into nothingness.

Many fans, however, believe that this could have all been prevented if Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) stopped himself from punching Thanos.

Those who watched "Avengers: Infinity War" would remember that the Guardians sans Groot and Rocket teamed up with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) to take down the purple baddie.

The group was close to subduing Thanos until they learn that he sacrificed Gamora's (Zoe Saldana) life to acquire the Soul Stone. Unable to contain his rage, Star-Lord hits Thanos, just as Spider-Man was close to removing the gauntlet from his hand. This allows him to break from Mantis' (Pom Klementieff) hold, gain awareness once again and easily overpower them.

Star-Lord is being blamed by many fans for messing everything up. They argue that if he just held himself back, half of all life in the universe will still be present. It is to be pointed he was one of the heroes who ended up dying in "Avengers: Infinity War."

Some fans made sure to let Pratt know how upset they are with how much his character's actions cost the entire universe, taking out their frustration on his Instagram.

Instagram/prattprattpratt Fans take it out on Chris Pratt's Instagram

One user says they "blame him for everything" and that they are "disappointed" in what he did. There are also those who went so far as to say that they no longer like Star-Lord because of it.

I hope I never meet Chris Pratt. I will forget he was playing a character, take off my shoe, and beat him upside the head with it. — Prince of Asgard, God of Mischief, Odinson (@AnotherNerd4) April 28, 2018

Not every finger is pointed at him though. Some fans argue that it had to happen, referring to Doctor Strange's cryptic final words to Tony Stark in "Avengers: Infinity War," where he said, "It's the only way."

One Twitter user pointed out that Doctor Strange was not doing anything to stop Star-Lord from punching Thanos because he knew it had to run its course. In other words, they had to lose.

Fans will remember that the Sorcerer Supreme looked into the future and found that in more than 14 million possible futures that will come out of this ordeal, there is only one where they beat Thanos.

This is possibly why he surrendered the Time Stone to the Mad Titan to save Iron Man's life, even though he swore to protect the stone at all costs even if it means letting them die.

This suggests that in the only one scenario that leads to their victory, half of the universe had to die and that Iron Man will play a crucial role in undoing it all.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is now in theaters.