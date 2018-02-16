'Avengers: Infinity War' Spoilers: LEGO Reveals Plot with Box Sets

Facebook/avengers A promo poster for the upcoming MCU film "Avengers: Infinity War"

Children's toy manufacturer LEGO has recently revealed its new products in anticipation of the highly anticipated upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, "Avengers: Infinity War." The announcement of the "Avengers" LEGO toys was revealed on social media, which may have just revealed what fans can expect to see in the film.

It is notable to mention that some LEGO set boxes can misdirect fans, some of whom rely on the marketing of the company's toys to acquire some clues regarding a particular film's plot before its actual release. However, one of the promoted sets seems to be directly from one of the film's major scenes, and it centers around the location of one of the Infinity Stones that the villain, Thanos, has been searching for to achieve ultimate power.

The aforementioned box depicts Bruce Banner donning the popular Hulkbuster Armor, as he goes against the members of the Black Order, with Falcon assisting him. One of the Black Order members, Outrider, is seen to have a glowing orange stone in what appears to be one of his vehicles, or at the very least, contraptions that encases the stone, which is one of the Infinity Stones that has yet to be specified by the MCU.

The orange stone in question is speculated to be the Soul Stone, which has not been previously revealed in any of the past MCU films.

Additionally, another box set titled "Thanos Ultimate Battle" was also unveiled by LEGO, which depicts Earth's mightiest defenders going against Thanos himself. Specifically, in the set, there is Gamora, Peter Quill, Iron Man, and Thanos — who is already wearing his Infinity Gauntlet. In another box set, which is called "Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown," features Spider-Man in a brand-new costume given to him by Iron Man himself.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will be released in the United States on May 4, later this year.