Facebook/Marvel A promotional image for "Avengers: Infinity War"

"Avengers: Infinity War" continues to blow through one blockbuster milestone after another, as expected from the ensemble film.

According to Deadline, the movie, which is the culmination of a decade's worth of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, has grossed a whopping $725.5 million worldwide through Monday.

The publication says that with this momentum, exceeding expectations left and right, "Avengers: Infinity War" should easily hit the $800 million mark by Friday and should cross the $1 billion territory this weekend.

If this will be the case, this will make "Avengers: Infinity War" the fastest movie to reach such impressive milestone, toppling the current record holder, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

The Russo brothers-helmed epic already surpassed the 2015 film's opening weekend. The deadliest adventure of Earth's Mightiest Heroes yet grossed $641 million across the globe while the "Star Wars" comeback film was at $621.6 million.

Even with these jaw-dropping numbers, the film is expected to become so much bigger especially when it opens in China, which does not happen until May 11.

Making things more exciting is that "Avengers: Infinity War" seem to be fanning greater interest for "Black Panther." According to Indiewire, the Chadwick Boseman-led film, which has become a cultural phenomenon, only saw a four percent gross decline whereas other non-Marvel films suffered a 47 to 75 percent gross nosedive.

It was assumed that "Avengers: Infinity War" will steal the thunder from the film or at least split the limelight, but it looks like it is doing the exact opposite. Currently, "Black Panther" is at $688.4 million.

The abovementioned site says that the film could make $20 million more, allowing it to surpass "The Avengers," which is currently the Marvel film to beat as far as blockbuster success goes, with $705.8 million.

With how things are going for "Avengers: Infinity War," it is becoming more and more likely that it will surpass "Black Panther." Whichever ends up on top, the true winner will, of course, be Disney.

"Avengers: Infinity War" continues to be the talk of the town, especially after that ending, which had fans leaving the theater in surprise and awe.

While MCU fanatics do not believe for a second that they have seen the last of Peter Parker or T'Challa, the ending had them emotional and excited for what's coming next.

To those who were following the updates and the press leading up to the release of "Avengers: Infinity War," the ending may not have come as a surprise at all.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner, a.k.a. Hulk, has become notorious for dishing out spoilers, and it turns out that he already spoiled the ending of the superhero epic last year.

When talking about "Thor: Ragnarok" with co-star Don Cheadle, who plays War Machine, in an interview with "Good Morning America" for the D23 Expo event, the actor said, "Wait till you see this next one, half... everybody dies," referring to "Avengers: Infinity War."

Cheadle tried to steer the conversation to another direction immediately, but Ruffalo went on, saying "Not everybody," referring to the fact that some of the heroes survive.

The former gave up telling him to shush while the latter, realizing what he has done, admitting that he gets "a little impulsive sometimes," hinting that he indeed dropped a major spoiler for "Avengers: Infinity War."

This also meant that he was one of the cast members who got the real script instead of the fake ones that the Russos whipped up to avoid spoilers from leaking.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is in theaters now.