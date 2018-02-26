'Avengers: Infinity War' To 'Culminate' Marvel Films, Director Says

Youtube/Marvel Entertainment "Avengers: Infinity War" is set to be released on Apr. 25 this year in the UK.

Set to be initially released internationally on Apr. 25 this year, the "Avengers: Infinity War" is now already being highly anticipated by Marvel fans across the globe.

The superhero film is being directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, with the latter saying that the "Avengers: Infinity War" would definitely tie together every Marvel story thread since the "Iron Man" film in 2008.

"Every story that Marvel has told since Iron Man 1 finds a narrative thread in these next two Avengers movies. It is a culmination of all that storytelling," Russo said in a feature in the home release of "Thor Ragnarok" entitled "Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years - The Evolution of Heroes.

The other film he was referring to is the unnamed sequel to the "Avengers: Infinity War" which is expected to be released on May 3 next year.

"There's never been anything like this. Being able to, film after film, tease at a larger story. Really building these stories up into a giant conclusion while at the same time introducing an entirely new direction for the future," said Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige in the same feature.

Aside from the culmination of the Marvel films, fans are excited to see their favorite superheroes together in one movie. In its trailer, "the Avengers" are seen to be joining forces with the "Guardians of the Galaxy" to stop Thanos (Josh Brolin) from collecting the "Infinity Stones" and destroying the universe.

Robert Downey Jr. will be back in the upcoming film as "Iron Man," who leads "the Avengers." The team will also be made up of Bruce Banner or "Hulk" (Mark Ruffalo), Steve Rogers or "Captain America" (Chris Evans), "Thor" (Chris Hemsworth), Clint Barton or "Hawkeye" (Jeremy Renner), and Natasha Romanoff or "Black Widow" (Scarlett Johansson), along with other superheroes.

The "Avengers: Infinity War" is a sequel to the "Marvel's The Avengers" released in 2012 and "Avengers: Age of Ultron" released in 2015. It will be the 19th Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film.