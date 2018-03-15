'Avengers: Infinity War' to Differ From 'Infinity War' Comics, Mark Ruffalo Reveals

Facebook/avengers A promo poster for the upcoming MCU film, 'Avengers: Infinity War.'

Marvel fans may think that "Avengers: Infinity War" is based on the "Infinity War" comics, but that is not really the case. In a recent interview, actor Mark Ruffalo has revealed that the upcoming film will be much different from its comic book version.

Marvel had this six-issue "Infinity War" comic book released in 1992, so when the studio announced that the third "Avengers" film is titled "Infinity War," many thought that it's going to be an exact film adaptation of the 1992 comics. However, Ruffalo revealed earlier this week that while the film contains elements that are similar to the comics, it's going to be generally different.

Although Ruffalo did not detail how the film differs from the comic book version of "Infinity War," he assured fans that when they start getting into the film's story, everything would change. "And it's so different from the comic books. There's elements that are clearly the same, but when you really start to get into the story, everything changes... I read way before doing this, and there's some interesting stuff in there, but honestly nothing so far directly related to this... Informative as well, but then again, it just gets so off of that topic that it starts to become a little confusing, where you're like 'Why isn't this in there? Why are we doing this?'" said Ruffalo.

While some fans may have been surprised by Ruffalo's revelation about the changes made to the film, some may not. This is particularly because several of the characters that play integral roles in the "Infinity War" comics are not available to Marvel Studios, such as the Fantastic Four, which is now under Disney.

Now that "Avengers: Infinity War" is just a little over a month away, fans can expect new updates about the film in the coming weeks.

"Avengers: Infinity War" arrives in theaters on April 27.