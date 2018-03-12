'Avengers: Infinity War' to Explore Thanos' Past, Motivations as a Villain

Facebook/Guardians of the Galaxy Josh Brolin's Thanos character as featured in "Guardians of the Galaxy."

With Marvel labeling him as the biggest threat to the Avengers, many Marvel fans are looking forward to seeing "Avengers: Infinity War" and learning more about the ways of the villainous Thanos (Josh Brolin). In a recent interview, actor Josh Brolin has revealed that the film will feature his character's backstory, revealing that there's a heart to him despite his murderous persona.

Previously, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed that the first five minutes of "Avengers: Infinity War" would show viewers how powerful and dangerous Thanos is. In a more recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brolin said that the film would show why Thanos is the way he is, as it will bring fans back to his early years on Titan. He said the film would also shed light on his motivations for wanting to destroy the planet.

"He's different from his family. They're all Titans and they all look similar, but he was born deformed. You see how he grew up, you see he was like the Quasimodo of this time, or if you've ever read 'Perfume,' it's a great parallel to Thanos. He's stuck out. He was an anomaly. He was a freak. And that lent to this apparent insanity," said Brolin. "Perfume" is a 1985 novel about a serial killer who craves beautiful scenes but hates the smell of humanity.

Brolin went on to add that people have always known Thanos for his immense power, but they have never really given him enough credit for his intelligence. In fact, according to the actor, he is the most intelligent character in the upcoming film — likely even more intelligent than Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

"There's this constant contrasting thing about this Neanderthalic lughead who's way more intelligent than anybody else in the movie, by far," said Brolin.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will follow the mightiest Marvel superheroes as they go up against Thanos and stop him from destroying the Earth. The film arrives in theaters on April 27.