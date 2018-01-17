'Avengers: Infinity War' Will Feature a Battle Scene Involving 40 of Marvel's Superheroes

Facebook/Avengers Promotional image for the 'Avengers'

A new, exciting detail about the "Avengers: Infinity War" has surfaced this week, and it's more than enough to get fans even more excited about it. According to Anthony Mackie, who plays Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film will feature a major smackdown scene featuring 40 of Marvel's superheroes.

Speaking about the upcoming "Avengers" film during the "Captain America" panel at Ace Comic-Con in Arizona, Mackie teased that "Avengers: Infinity War" will be the MCU's biggest outing to date. "There was one day we were on set and were doing this scene that's in the trailer where we're all running to battle, you know, all of us are on set and it's like forty superheroes. I look to my right and see Tom Holland and Dave Bautista. I see them in the corner and Tom is literally the size of Dave's leg, I don't know what they're talking about but Bautista jumps up and does a kick-punch move and I was like 'Yo, you're about to kill him!" said Mackie.

Although Mackie did not specify what scene it was, he probably was referring to the scene in the "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer, where Captain America, who was bound for Wakanda, leads Black Panther, Hulk, War Machine, the Winter Soldier and many others into the fray.

The actor went on to say that everybody will try to find their footing again as they join the huge battle. According to him, the superheroes will try to figure out where they are and how they'll be accepted and looked upon, not only by the rest of the world but by their fellow heroes.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will see Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the rest of the superheroes band together as they fight Josh Brolin's Thanos. The film is set to hit theaters on May 4.