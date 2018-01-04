Avido Unveils New Wireless Power Bank Called WiBa

Avido official website Promotional picture for Avido's WiBa.

Recent reports have revealed that Avido has unveiled a new wireless charger that completely removes the need for cables on the go. The new wireless charger is called the WiBa and it is expected to make an appearance at Avido's booth during this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

According to reports, the WiBa wireless charging power bank houses 5,000mAh, which is perfect for on the go charging of Qi-enabled devices, including the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. Users also have the option to switch back to traditional usage of power back, which means that it is equipped with a USB port specifically for devices that do not support wireless charging. Furthermore, the only wired feature of the power bank from Avido is the charging dock for the power bank itself. However, when at home, it can be used as a wireless pad to charge Qi-enabled devices.

Avido has also revealed that the WiBa will come with two metal plates that can be attached to the back of the phone or the case to help the device stay attached to the power bank, especially when placing it in a bag. As such, the WiBa offers a truly wireless experience of on the go charging. Avido further emphasizes that for devices, such as LG G6 and Droid 2 Turbo, there might be a chance that they will lock the screen once the magnet is detected. Despite this, the WiBa will still be able to charge the devices, but the screen might not be accessible to the users until charging is done or until they decide to remove it from the power bank.

The WiBa has yet to be released for shipping, but Avido is targeting a release date sometime in February of this year. It will be priced at $99.95 and will be featured in their booth during CES 2018 on Jan. 9 to Jan. 12.