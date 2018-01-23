Avril Lavigne Teases Upcoming Comeback Album Release

(Photo: Reuters/Toru Hanai) Avril Lavigne attends an opening ceremony of Gap Flagship Ginza in Tokyo.

Avril Lavigne has revealed new details about her anticipated comeback album.

The Canadian singer has not released an album since 2013, but it looks like her fans will be hearing new tracks soon. On Saturday, a Twitter fan account dedicated to Lavigne shared a direct messaging conversation between the "When You're Gone" songstress in which she confirmed that her next album is under development.

Additionally, she confirmed that her album should be finished "by the end of February." While responding to a fan question, she described her new album as "Personal, dear, intimate, dramatic, raw, powerful, strong and unexpected." She added, "This record is a true emotional journey."

This is not the first time Lavigne opened up about the development of her next album. Back in early 2017, the 33-year-old told Billboard that she will be returning to her roots "a little bit" for her album. Since she started singing at country fairs and in church, the songwriter mentioned "those earlier influences are definitely coming out now."

Although it has been years since Lavigne released an LP, she has actually not taken a full break from music. The "Complicated" crooner has been featured on a series of hit singles over the years despite staying out of the limelight. Last year, she had a collaboration with the production duo Grey on a track from their "Wings Clipped" album. She also teamed up with the Special Olympics to come up with "Fly," an inspirational ode.

Lavigne has been often referred to by critics and fans as the "Pop Punk Queen" because of her achievement in the genre and the music industry. She is widely regarded as a key musician in the development of pop-punk music since she paved the way for female-driven pop music that has punk influences.