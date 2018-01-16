Awesome Games Done Quick 2018 Sets New Charity Contributions Record

Awesome Games Done Quick just finished its annual week-long 24/7 binge of videogame streaming, featuring speedrunners that amaze fans with their feats of skill and speed. It's not just the guest players who are breaking records, though; fans chipped in a combined $2.26 million in donations for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, a record for the event.

At the time the last of the games in this year's Awsome Games Done Quick was being streamed, the total amount of donations was well past the $2 million mark, the second time the gaming event went past the mark since it first started in 2011.

Games Done Quick Games Done Quick is a bi-annual charity gaming marathon. Volunteers play games at incredible speed ("Speedrunning") for entertainment.

As of the last tally by PC Mag, the event has raised a record $2,263,839.19 in seven days. This puts this year's Awesome Games Done Quick as the most successful, donation-wise, although it was a close race. Last year's event collected just about $41,000 less.

"The final total including Twitch subscriptions and bits comes out to: $2,261,823.19 THATS A NEW RECORD FOLKS #AGDQ2018" Games Done Quick announced on social media last Sunday, via their official Twitter handle. This amount is still increasing, even if just by a trickle, as donation channels are still open for fans who want to make late contributions.

The last hours of the event saw some of the biggest highlights of the week, including a marathon of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" in one-sitting, and done in just under four hours. Speedrunner ATZ pulled off the feat by wrapping up the main questline of the Nintendo game as quickly as possible, as streamers watched the display of skill.

Other streamers also tuned in on the much-awaited speedruns of "Super Mario World," "BloodBorne" and the first "Mass Effect."

Overall, this year's Awesome Games Done Quick finished with 32,326 donors contributing 44,517 donations, with the rest of the 2.26 million padded by Twitch subscriptions and bids, as shown in the event's official tracker.