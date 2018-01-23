Aziz Ansari Absent During 2018 SAG Awards Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Facebook/MasterofNone Featured is "Master of None" actor Aziz Ansari

Aziz Ansari was nowhere to be seen during the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Most of Hollywood's biggest stars had attended the 2018 SAG Awards but not Aziz Ansari. The "Masters of None" was nowhere to be seen during the event which isn't entirely surprising given the sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

The 34-year-old actor had been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and was one of the frontrunners to win the award. However, it looks like that isn't enough reason to attend the star-studded event. Earlier this month, Aziz took home the same award during the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, but after his big win, reports surfaced that the actor had been accused by a photographer who went out on a date with him.

In an article published by Babe, the unidentified woman claimed that the Aziz ignored clear, non-verbal cues from her and kept going with his advances. In the end, the woman went back to Aziz's apartment where they engaged in various sexual acts.

However, her claims had been met with much skepticism with other people thinking that it was just a date that had gone wrong.

In a statement, Aziz insisted that during their date, he thought everything went smoothly which is why the woman came back with him to his place. He also said that everything had been consensual between them but that the morning after, he had received a text message from the same woman who told him how uncomfortable she had felt.

"It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said. I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue," Aziz said in his statement.