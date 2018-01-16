Aziz Ansari Finally Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Him

(Photo: Facebook/MasterofNone) Featured is "Master of None" actor Aziz Ansari.

Aziz Ansari has responded to the sexual misconduct accusation against him.

The "Master of None" actor recently addressed an allegation of sexual assault by a woman he went out on a date with last year. Ansari said he met the woman, whose name has not been revealed, at a party. After exchanging numbers, they went on a dinner date and engaged in sexual activity which according to him "was completely consensual."

He added, "The next day, I got a text from her saying that although 'it may have seemed okay,' upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said."

Ansari's accuser is a 23-year-old photographer whose story was first published by the website Babe on Saturday, Jan. 13. The woman said she was repeatedly "pressured" by Ansari to engage in sexual activity, which they did not, and perform oral intercourse, which she agreed to do.

The woman revealed to Babe (via CNN) that she tried to let Ansari know she was "distressed" by using verbal and nonverbal cues during their encounter. Their night ended with Ansari arranging for an Uber to pick her up.

The woman said she "felt violated" and cried during her entire ride home. According to her, she felt her experience with the comedian was the same with sexual assault. She added that Ansari's win at the Golden Globes for his Netflix series earlier this month prompted her to speak up about her experience.

The Golden Globes was an evening dominated by the Time's Up campaign and #metoo movement to end sexual abuse both in Hollywood and beyond the industry. Ansari, who was there to personally accept his award, even wore a Time's Up pin to the event.