Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Facebook/MasterofNone Featured is "Master of None" actor Aziz Ansari

Aziz Ansari finally broke his silence after being accused of sexual misconduct during a date back in September.

A 23-year-old Brooklyn-based photographer had previously claimed that she had gone on a date with Aziz Ansari last September, and she recalled the night as the worst night of her life. In an article posted on Babe, the anonymous girl, who goes by "Grace," claimed that throughout their date, the 34-year-old comedian had exhibited sexually inappropriate behavior and that he had ignored her non-verbal cues and continuing on with his advances. Now, Aziz Ansari has released a statement regarding the accusation he is facing.

"In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual," the actor-comedian said in his statement.

Furthermore, he explained that, on the following day, he received a text message from the woman, telling him how uncomfortable she had felt during their date. He told the woman that for him, it seemed like everything was okay at the time and acknowledged his faults.

"It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said," he said.

According to Ansari, he is fully supportive of the movement to bring down sexual harassment, saying that such a thing is necessary and long overdue.

On Sunday, Babe had posted a screenshot of the woman and Ansari's text conversations, with the former stressing that she wants the actor to be aware of his actions. Ansari was also seen to be apologizing to the woman.