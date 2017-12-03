Production I.G. Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Netflix original anime series, “B: The Beginning,” created by Kazuto Nakazawa and Prodution I.G.

A new promotional video has been released for the upcoming Netflix original anime series, "B: The Beginning."

The 40-second video teases the suspense drama series' narrative, which focuses on one genius investigator's mission to hunt down a killer codenamed, Killer B. It also previews the series' theme song, "The Perfect World," which came from the creative collaboration of Marty Friedman, KenKen, Kouji Fujimoto, with MAN WITH A MISSION's Jean-Ken Johnny doing the vocals.

YouTube/Netflix Japan

The series, which is expected to run for 12 episodes, was first unveiled on Netflix under the title "Perfect Bones," but the title has since been changed to refer to the merciless killer who marks their crime scenes with a "B."

Kazuto Nakazawa, who previously directed the anime sequence in the Quentin Tarantino movie, "Kill Bill: Volume 1," is credited as the original creator of the series along with popular Japanese anime studio, Production I.G. Nakazawa himself is directing the series together with Yoshiki Yamakawa, who previously worked on the anime adaptation of "Little Busters!"

Aside from co-directing the series, Nakazawa will also serve as the key animation supervisor and character designer. Katsuya Ishida, who previously worked on an episode script of the Japanese sports anime, "Hajime no Ippo Rising," is in charge of the screenplay, while Yoshihiro Ike, whose previous work included "Rage of Bahamut Genesis," is composing the music.

The series is set in a world powered by advanced technology, wherein a series of horrific crimes is about to unfold with the emergence of a serial killer, and a mysterious criminal organization, both of which will threaten a wide array of characters with dark secrets of their own.

Among these characters are Keith, the legendary investigator of the royal police force, RIS, and the mysterious Koku, who has been labeled as the series protagonist. Together, they will work to unravel the secrets surrounding the serial murders as well as the motivation that's driving Killer B to commit such crimes.

Hiroaki Hirata is providing Keith's voice, while Yuuki Kaji takes on Koku's role.

"B: The Beginning" premieres worldwide next year on Friday, March 2, on Netflix.