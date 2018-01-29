'B: The Beginning' Latest News: New Promotional Video Previews Opening Theme

B: The Beginning Official Site Title card for the upcoming Netflix original Japanese mystery sci-fi anime series, “B: The Beginning.”

A new promotional video has been released for the upcoming Netflix original Japanese mystery sci-fi anime series, "B: The Beginning."

The 90-second video, which is now currently streaming on the series' official site, features the theme song titled "The Perfect World," which is a collaborative project of Marty Friedman, KenKen, Kouji Fujimoto, and Jean-Ken Johnny from MAN WITH A MISSION.

Additionally, a new key visual has also been released, featuring four characters that include the series protagonist, Koku, and the legendary investigator, Keith. Yuuki Kaji will be providing the voice of Koku, while Hiroaki Hirata will be the voice of Keith.

Other Japanese voice actors in the cast include Asami Seto, Hiroki Touchi, Minoru Inaba, Ami Koshimizu, Toshiyuki Toyonaga, Shintarou Tanaka, Atsushi Goto, Toshiyuki Morikawa, and Kaito Ishikawa. The series will also be dubbed in English with Kyle McCarley and Ray Chase providing the voices for Koku and Keith, respectively.

The series is the original creation of Kazuto Nakazawa, who previously took care of the animated segment on the 2003 movie, "Kill Bill," together with Production I.G., the Japanese anime studio responsible for the "Ghost in the Shell" animated film and television series.

Nakazawa is also directing the series along with Yoshiki Yamakawa. He is also in charge of designing the characters, as well as supervising the series' key animation. Katsuya Ishida wrote the screenplay, while Yoshihiro Ike is in charge of music composition.

The story will be set in a world ran by advanced technology and wherein crime and action is about to unfold in an archipelagic nation known as Cremona. Here, Koku and Keith will both be working towards unraveling the mystery of a serial killer dubbed as Killer B, who seems to be preying on violent criminals.

This killer always leaves the letter "B" engraved somewhere in the crime scene, as a kind of message for someone. And it is in the course of investigating this case that Koku and Keith will find themselves eventually embroiled in the conspiracies of a mysterious criminal organization.

"B: The Beginning will stream worldwide on Friday, March 2, on Netflix.