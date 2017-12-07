'Baby Driver' Sequel in Development; Edgar Wright Says He'll Start Writing Script

The "Baby Driver" sequel is heading to development. Writer and director Edgar Wright confirmed that he might soon start writing "Baby Driver 2" as talks and deals ironing out its details begin.

Facebook/BabyDriverMovie Director Edgar Wright gives instructions to actor Ansel Elgort on "Baby Driver."

Wright told Entertainment Weekly that the discussions are ongoing and he's itching to get started on "Baby Driver 2." He doesn't want to wait too long to do a follow-up and he's aiming for the sequel for release in two years' time.

"I have a couple of things that I've been developing, and also a couple of new ideas that I had," he said.

"Baby Driver," which stars Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm, Lily James and Jamie Foxx, became a summer hit among critics and moviegoers. The movie transcended typical heist action flicks and car chase scenes and Wright used music unconventionally as a part of telling the story.

The ending of "Baby Driver," however, left some questions hence fans clamored for a sequel. Did Baby (Elgort) really get out of prison or was it just his fantasy?

"The end scene is up for interpretation," Wright said. "I sort of learned quickly through the test screening process that I should let people interpret it how they want," he added and said that no interpretation is wrong.

Meanwhile, Wright also responded to the controversy surrounding Spacey. The director said that he's not aware of any misconduct on his set and as far as he knew it, Spacey was a professional while working on "Baby Driver."

In an earlier interview, however, Bernthal said that Spacey behaved like a bully on the set of "Baby Driver." He admitted, however, that he didn't spend a lot of time on the set but this was the vibe he got while he was there.

"The kind of man he was when I saw him, working with him, made me lose all respect for him," Bernthal expressed. "I was enormously disappointed."

Spacey and Bernthal's characters on "Baby Driver" died in the end and it's unlikely they will be part of the sequel.