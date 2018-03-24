The Baby Trade: Commercial Surrogacy Comes to Washington State

Washington state has legalized the commercial trade in babies. Think I'm kidding?

On March 12, the governor of Washington signed into law a bill amending the state's Uniform Parentage Act. This act officially permits women to be paid for carrying someone else's child — in other words, "surrogate motherhood." Previously, the law only permitted women to be reimbursed for medical and other expenses associated with surrogacy.

