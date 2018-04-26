'Bachelor' Franchise Adds New Show Called 'The Proposal'

ABC The new iteration from "The Bachelor" franchise called "The Proposal," hosted by Jesse Palmer.

A new dating reality competition will be launched by Mike Fleiss, the same man behind the "Bachelor" franchise.

ABC gave the green light for the new show called "The Proposal," a 10-episode reality show that will center on the lives of 10 eligible daters who will compete in four pageant-style contests.

According to the press release from the network, the daters will try to impress the mystery suitor/suitress by charming them with their words in the first impressions round, then display their bodies in the beachwear round.

They will also be required to provide the best answer to the mystery suitor's challenging romantic questions and work hard to get the approval from the mystery suitor's closest family member in the final round.

"After each phase, the daters who fail to connect with the mystery suitor are whittled down, leading to the dramatic and highly anticipated reveal, when the two remaining daters finally meet the mystery suitor for the first time and present a romantic proposal of their choice. Will there be a marriage proposal that can't be refused?" the press statement reads.

Unlike the other shows from "The Bachelor" franchise where the cast members are revealed since the beginning of the season, "The Proposal" will have a new group of contestants and different suitors/suitress in every episode. The network will also keep the identity of the suitor/suitress until the big reveal at the end of each episode.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Fleiss shared his excitement over the new show.

"I couldn't be more excited about The Proposal," Fleiss stated. "I think Bachelor Nation is going to love it. It's also great to welcome back a member of the Bachelor family, our host, Jesse Palmer," he added.

Fleiss will work hand-in-hand with veteran "The Bachelor" producer Martin Hilton, who will also join him to serve as the new show's executive producers. They will be joined by James Breen and Jason Ehrlich in the position.

Palmer used to be a suitor himself during the fifth season of "The Bachelor." The former NFL quarterback was the very first athlete who became part of the long-running dating reality show. While he picked Jessica Bowlin, the student from Huntington Beach, California during the final rose ceremony, he opted not to propose to her in the final episode of the season.

The two dated after the season 5 finale, but they broke up several weeks after the end of the show.

Palmer also tried acting in one of the episodes of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 7 as a professional baseball player named Don Lacey. He is currently hosting "DailyMailTV."

Details about the production and release date of "The Proposal" remains under wraps, but the new show is expected to air this summer.

On the other hand, Fleiss will soon get his hands busy with the upcoming premiere of "The Bachelorette" season 14, featuring the heartbroken winner of "The Bachelor" season 22, Becca Kufrin. The new season will begin on Monday, May 28.

The franchise will also release another season of "Bachelor in Paradise" later this year.