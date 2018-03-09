Facebook/TheBachelorette Promotional image for 'The Bachelorette'

Chris Harrison isn't entirely convinced with Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s explanation as to why he chose to have his breakup with Becca Kufrin to pursue his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, air on live television.

In a guest appearance on "Good Morning America," Arie Luyendyk Jr. finally opened up about his decision to have his breakup with Becca Kufrin recorded and aired on "The Bachelor" finale. According to him, that decision had been much influenced by "The Bachelorette," explaining that he wanted Becca to be a potential candidate for the spin-off show. Furthermore, he said that he wanted everyone to know that the decision to air the breakup was all his fault and not Becca's.

However, long-time host Chris Harrison is not convinced with Arie's reasoning and his claims of wanting Becca to be the next "Bachelorette."

"Well, then he was thinking far ahead of the game. That's a decision that the Bachelors are never involved in, so unless he was just being incredibly creative and thinking as a producer and trying to produce the show as well as break up with a girl and make the switch, which, if he did, I am incredibly impressed," Chris said.

Viewers and fans of "The Bachelor" were certainly left in an uproar when the controversial finale of the show aired. As it so happened, what seemed like a typical "Bachelor" finale did not end similarly to how previous seasons did. During "The Bachelor" finale, Arie Luyendyk Jr. ended up choosing Becca Kufrin as his final rose and ultimately proposed to her. However, before the finale ended, it was revealed that the race car driver wasn't at all too sure about his decision, a concern which he aired to the producers of the show.

.@BachelorABC @ariejr opens up on why he chose to film his break up with Becca: "I really wanted everyone to know that this was on me. This was my fault and I felt like filming that would let people know that." https://t.co/pCdwLDzYu8 pic.twitter.com/1am6to9fY2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 7, 2018 Twitter/@GMA

In the end, Arie broke up with Becca in order to pursue his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. What's even worse is that his unfortunate breakup with Becca aired live on television, a decision which had been questioned not only by fans and viewers of the show but celebrities, including the Bachelor Nation as well.

But despite the circumstances, it looks like something really did come of it as Becca will now be the next star of "The Bachelorette" while Arie is finally engaged to the woman he truly wants.