'Bachelor Winter Games' Spoilers: Who Will Get Engaged In The End?

ABC 14 international bachelors and bachelorettes from such countries as Switzerland, Japan and Australia compete and, hopefully, find love with 12 of America's Bachelor Nation favorites.

Clare Crawley may be leaving "The Bachelor Winter Games" as an engaged woman.

On Saturday, the official Twitter handle for the series hinted at a big proposal happening at the upcoming finale. While the newly-engaged couple's names were not revealed, fans have started to make guesses on who it could be.

Cartermatt speculates the woman who will be engaged in the show is Clare, a former contestant on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of "Bachelor in Paradise." Based on the teaser photo from Twitter, the mystery contestant is wearing a pinky ring.

One social media user named Grace Reeves pointed out that the pinky ring is similar to the one that Clare has been sporting in her past social media posts. Unless the show is just intentionally trying to throw eagle-eyed fans off, there is a huge possibility that Clare is actually the woman wearing the massive ring in the photo.

Reports pointed out that the proposal was never teased in any of the original promos. This means the engagement likely happened during the filming of "World Tells All" reunion special, which airs alongside the finale on Thursday, Feb. 22.

The reunion specials of a "Bachelor" spinoff has always been a popular spot for surprise proposals in the past. Just this summer, the controversial installment of "Bachelor in Paradise" officially wrapped up with Derek Peth proposing to Taylor Nolan.

"The Bachelor Winter Games" is a four-episode series in which contestants from different "Bachelor" franchises are pitted against each other in Olympic-like competitions. Just like the format of "Bachelor in Paradise," the main goal of every participant is to become the last couple standing.

"The Bachelor Winter Games" airs weeknights at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.