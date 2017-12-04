'Back Street Girls' Latest News: Gender-Bender Manga to Get Anime Adaptation

Young Manga Official Site Promotional banner for Jasmine Gyuh’s gender-bender manga series, “Back Street Girls,” which will be adapted into an anime series soon.

Jasmine Gyuh's Japanese gender-bender comedy manga series, "Back Street Girls," is getting adapted into an anime, as announced in the first 2018 issue of Kodansha's "Young Magazine," released this week.

The announcement will also be officially made on the ninth compilation volume of the said manga, which will be released in Japan on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

"Back Street Girls" tells the story of a yakuza group consisting of three members, who have failed their boss one too many times. So, when they mess up an extremely important job, their boss decides to give allow them one of two options: to commit honorable suicide or fly to Thailand for a sex reassignment surgery, then eventually debut as Japanese female idols.

The three main protagonists chose the second option, and after getting the operation done and barely surviving a gruesome year-long idol training, they finally debut and quickly attained unexpectedly overwhelming popularity.

They did not at all expect to make it this big, but it's either this or face the much harsher consequences of their failures as an inefficient yakuza group. Being female idols, however, may yet become an even bigger tragedy than they would have expected, especially when they get the added challenge of having to hide their true identities from their fans.

Can the three yakuza-turned-idols really turn their backs on their previous lives, or will it constantly cause them tougher troubles along the way? Could being female idols be something that they manage to do right, or will they end up failing at it again, like they did in their previous job?

The manga series was first launched on Kodansha's weekly manga magazine, "Young Magazine," in March 2015. It has since been published in eight compilation volumes, with the ninth one coming this week. It currently has more than 450,000 copies in print.

Further details about the upcoming anime adaptation will be revealed at a later time.