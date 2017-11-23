Backstreet Boys Member Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Dream Member Melissa Schuman

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys poses at 30th annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Hollywood, California April 17, 2013.

Nick Carter is being accused of rape.

The youngest member of Backstreet Boys has recently been accused of sexual assault and rape by former Dream member Melissa Schuman. The allegations were made by Schuman on her own personal blog sometime this month claiming that Nick Carter, who was 22-years-old at the time, had forced himself upon her when she was just 18.

The event had allegedly occurred after they were both cast in a made-for-TV film and Carter had invited Schuman over to his place. There, she claims that the Backstreet Boy performed oral sex on her. Schuman says that she had insisted she didn't want to go any further since she was a virgin at the time but was eventually led to a bedroom, and it was there that Carter raped her.

The allegations come after a number of celebrities had come forward with their own sexual assault experiences following the highly publicized Harvey Weinstein scandal which rocked the whole of Hollywood. Schuman, now 33, says she had been inspired to come forward by the stories of the brave women who came before her and hopes that her story would highlight the need for an open dialogue and education regarding consent and sexual assault.

As for Carter, the 37-year-old released a statement denying the allegations brought against him. "I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman's accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally," he said. "This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm," Carter added.