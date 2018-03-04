'Bad Boys' Spinoff Spoilers, Cast: Jessica Alba Makes TV Comeback As An LAPD Detective

Reuters/Mike Segar Actress and founder of the Honest Company Jessica Alba poses as she arrives for the 20th Annual Webby Awards.

Jessica Alba is making her long-awaited comeback to television with the upcoming "Bad Boys" spinoff.

According to Deadline, the actress will star opposite Gabrielle Union, who will reprise her role as Sydney Burnett, a character she played in "Bad Boys 2."

The yet-to-be-titled NBC series will follow Burnett as she starts fresh as a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detective after leaving the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Alba's character in the "Bad Boys" spinoff is Nancy McKenna, Burnett's partner, who juggles her LAPD life with taking care of her two pre-teen stepkids with her husband.

McKenna spent the past decade in Iraq and Afghanistan after joining the army out of high school. Women were not allowed in combat, so she did her best to be as close to the action as possible by joining the military police.

In the "Bad Boys" spinoff, McKenna feels a bit envious of the freedom her former DEA agent partner gets to enjoy that she herself no longer can being a working mom.

Both of them are at the top of their fields, but the two clearly have very different lifestyles and approaches, which will no doubt be central to the conflicts and triumphs they will go through in the series.

Alba, who will also serve as executive producer on the "Bad Boys" spinoff along with Union, took to Instagram to gush about the gig.

"Can't wait to get back on set as an actor and exec producer," she captioned a throwback photo of her with her new co-star and Olivia Munn.

The project will be the first TV series Alba will star in since the FOX series "Dark Angel" that aired back in 2000. After the show's short two-year run, the star has since focused on doing movies.

The "Bad Boys" spinoff also stars Ernie Hudson, Zach Gilford, and Duane Martin.