'Bad Boys' TV Spin-Off Cast News: Jessica Alba Returns to Acting as Co-Lead

Reuters/Mike Segar Actress and founder of the Honest Company Jessica Alba poses as she arrives for the 20th Annual Webby Awards.

Jessica Alba is returning to acting as the co-lead of the upcoming "Bad Boys" television spin-off.

Alba, who is also executive producing, is starring alongside Gabrielle Union in the crime thriller. This will be her first acting role since she and husband Cash Warren welcomed their third child on Dec. 31.

Union will return to the franchise as Syd Burnett, her character from the 2003 film "Bad Boys 2." In the still untitled spin-off, Burnett has already left the Drug Enforcement Administration and is starting a new life as a detective for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Alba is playing Union's on-screen partner, Nancy Mckenna, who spent most of the 2000s in Iraq and Afghanistan. McKenna joined the Army as soon as she graduated high school. It was a time when women were not allowed to join combat, so she became a military police just to be closer to the action. Now a mother to two stepchildren, McKenna eyes Burnett's life of freedom with envy.

According to other reports, the pair has different lifestyles and approaches in handling cases, but share the same action-packed procedures.

The 36-year-old mother-of-three confirmed the news via an Instagram post, where she is pictured along with Union and Olivia Munn. "Can't wait to get back on set as an actor and exec producer," she wrote in the caption. "Here's a #fbf #vanityfairoscarparty @oliviamunn probably telling me and @gabunion we'd make really good cops. Detective McKenna and Agent Burnett reporting for duty."