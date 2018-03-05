'Bad Boys' TV Spin-Off Cast News: Jessica Alba Returns to Acting as Co-Lead
Jessica Alba is returning to acting as the co-lead of the upcoming "Bad Boys" television spin-off.
Alba, who is also executive producing, is starring alongside Gabrielle Union in the crime thriller. This will be her first acting role since she and husband Cash Warren welcomed their third child on Dec. 31.
Union will return to the franchise as Syd Burnett, her character from the 2003 film "Bad Boys 2." In the still untitled spin-off, Burnett has already left the Drug Enforcement Administration and is starting a new life as a detective for the Los Angeles Police Department.
Alba is playing Union's on-screen partner, Nancy Mckenna, who spent most of the 2000s in Iraq and Afghanistan. McKenna joined the Army as soon as she graduated high school. It was a time when women were not allowed to join combat, so she became a military police just to be closer to the action. Now a mother to two stepchildren, McKenna eyes Burnett's life of freedom with envy.
According to other reports, the pair has different lifestyles and approaches in handling cases, but share the same action-packed procedures.
The 36-year-old mother-of-three confirmed the news via an Instagram post, where she is pictured along with Union and Olivia Munn. "Can't wait to get back on set as an actor and exec producer," she wrote in the caption. "Here's a #fbf #vanityfairoscarparty @oliviamunn probably telling me and @gabunion we'd make really good cops. Detective McKenna and Agent Burnett reporting for duty."
The duo will also star alongside previously enlisted actors Ernie Hudson, Zach Gilford, and Duane Martin.
Alba's most notable TV role was as Max Guevera, a genetically-enhanced superhuman in the two-season series "Dark Angel." Since then, Alba became more visible in cinemas, starring in at least 25 films, many of which were box office hits.
The "Bad Boy" spin-off will be written and executive produced by Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, who previously worked together on NBC's "The Blacklist." Along with Alba, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone, Doug Belgrad, and Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the "Bad Boys" films, will executive produce.