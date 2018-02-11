'Bad Moms' Getting the Reality Show Treatment

STX Entertainment A still from "Bad Moms"

Fox is developing a reality series based on "Bad Moms."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is still in very early stages, but the network already has a producer in STX Entertainment. The company's chief creative officer Jason Goldberg and prolific unscripted producer Brant Pinvidic will serve as executive producers.

Like the films, the "Bad Moms" reality show will follow the story of imperfect parents, although this time it will be in a real-life setting with actual moms.

The abovementioned publication believes that the series indeed has so much potential to be turned into a reality show. It presents so many elements that will fit such a concept although it will be more inclined to be a docuseries than a reality show.

"Bad Moms" is a 2016 sleeper hit comedy starring Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and Kathryn Hahn as three moms who just wanted to have a break after devoting all their time and energy on their kids and family.

The official description for the comedy film says that "Amy (Kunis) has a seemingly perfect life...However she's over-worked, over-committed and exhausted to the point that she's about to snap. Fed up, she joins forces with two other over-stressed moms on a quest to liberate themselves from conventional responsibilities...putting them on a collision course with PTA Queen Bee Gwendolyn (Christina Applegate) and her clique of devoted perfect moms."

"Bad Moms" received mixed reviews from critics, but it was still a commercial success for STX Entertainment as it is the studio's first film to gross $100 million domestically. It grossed $183 million worldwide.

A sequel titled "Bad Moms Christmas" was released last year, but it grossed less worldwide at just $130 million.