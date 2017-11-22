Baltimore Orioles MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Orioles Interested in Alex Cobb and Lance Lynn

(Photo: Reuters/Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports) St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn (31) pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park, Aug. 7, 2015.

It looks like the Baltimore Orioles are keeping an eye on a couple of right-handers as they continue to look for quality pitchers to add to their starting rotation.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Orioles have expressed interest in signing free-agent starting pitchers Alex Cobb and Lance Lynn.

"Cobb and Lynn aren't expected to sign the largest contracts among starting pitchers on the open market this offseason. (Jake Arrieta or Yu Darvish is likely to claim that distinction.) As such, Cobb or Lynn would fit an Orioles payroll structure that must accommodate substantial salary arbitration raises for Machado, All-Star second baseman Jonathan Schoop and closer Zach Britton, unless he's traded," Morosi said in his report.

"The Orioles are believed to prefer Cobb over Lynn, partially because of Cobb's experience in the AL East," he continued. "But Lynn's dependability has great appeal, too," he added.

Cobb officially became a free agent after he turned down the Tampa Bay Rays' one-year, $17.4 million qualifying offer last week.

He had Tommy John surgery in 2015 and he struggled when he returned in 2016. However, he has bounced back since then and he has played well last season.

In 29 starts last season, Cobb went 12–10 with a 3.66 earned run average (ERA) and a 1.22 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP). He also had 128 strikeouts and 44 walks in 179.1 innings pitched.

Cobb would be a great addition to the Orioles' starting rotation, but reports have indicated that he's choosing between the Chicago Cubs and the New York Yankees.

Meanwhile, Lynn also became a free agent after he declined the St. Louis Cardinals' $17.4 million qualifying offer last Thursday.

Lynn went 11-8 with a 3.43 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP in 33 starts last season. He also had 153 strikeouts and 78 walks in 186.1 innings pitched.

He missed the entire 2016 season after he underwent Tommy John surgery.