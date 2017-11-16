Baltimore Orioles MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Listening to Offers for Closer Zach Britton

(Photo: Reuters/John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports) Baltimore Orioles pitcher Zach Britton (53) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre, April 13, 2017.

This probably shouldn't come as a surprise.

According to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman, Zach Britton is on the trading block once again as he enters the final year of his contract.

"The Orioles are said to be willing to at least listen on Britton since they need to reallocate monies for the rotation, he's expected to get upwards of $13 million via arbitration after making $11.4 million last year — high for a small-to-medium market like Baltimore — and he's a free agent after the year," Heyman stated.

Heyman added that the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers have already reached out to the Baltimore Orioles to check in on the closer, and several other teams are interested in acquiring him as well.

NBC Sports Chicago's Patrick Mooney has also reported that the Cubs have had preliminary discussions with the Orioles concerning Britton, but he noted that they were just doing their due diligence and a trade was unlikely to happen.

"Whatever window that might have been open probably closed right before the July 31 trade deadline, sources said, when the Cubs found Baltimore's asking price to be too high," Mooney said in his report.

CBS Chicago's Bruce Levine also agreed that the Cubs were unlikely to give up their top prospects for Britton. However, he said they might reconsider if they could acquire a starting pitcher like Alex Cobb.

Well, the Cubs will have to find a suitable replacement for Wade Davis, so Britton will remain an option for now. A strained left forearm has forced him to miss a handful of games last season, but he's a very productive player when he's healthy.

The Orioles reportedly came close to moving him to the Houston Astros before the trade deadline last season, but they decided not to pull the trigger on the deal because of medical issues concerning one of the prospects the Astros were sending their way.