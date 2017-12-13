Baltimore Orioles MLB Trade Rumors: Orioles Listening to Offers for Star Third Baseman Manny Machado

(Photo: Reuters/Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports) Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado (13) hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park, May 1, 2017.

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado is expected to test free agency next offseason once his current contract runs out after the 2018 season, but it seems the Philadelphia Phillies are not going to wait for him to hit the open market.

MASN's Roch Kubatko has reported that the Phillies have expressed interest in acquiring the three-time All-Star, and he said the Orioles have been checking out Philadelphia's farm system in case the trade discussions become serious.

Of course, nothing seems imminent, and MLB.com's Todd Zolecki has noted that his sources have dismissed the idea of the Orioles sending Machado to Philadelphia.

"There are multiple reasons. First, Machado can become a free agent after next season, and it makes sense for him to enter the market to maximize his earning potential. Second, a source indicated that Orioles ownership is not interested in dealing their star third baseman. Third, the Phillies would not trade for Machado unless they could sign him to a multiyear extension. And that brings everybody back to the first reason a trade will not happen this winter: Machado wants to test free agency," Zolecki wrote in his report.

Zolecki added that the Phillies were likely to wait until next offseason to pursue Machado.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Buster Olney has reported that the New York Yankees are not done making big moves this offseason and they have Machado on their radar as well. However, Olney said there are major questions about whether the clubs can agree on a deal because they are division rivals in the American League (AL) East.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the St. Louis Cardinals are in the mix as well.

Machado posted a 0.259/0.310/0.471 slash line in 156 games last season. He also had 95 runs batted in and 33 home runs in 690 plate appearances.