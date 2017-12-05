(Photo: Reuters/Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports) Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) is unable to make a catch as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) defends in the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium, Oct. 26, 2017.

It's been a pretty tough couple of days for Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has confirmed that Smith tore his Achilles tendon during their 44–20 win over the Detroit Lions this past Sunday and he has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

"It really is [disappointing]. He has played so well. He has played, I think, at an All-Pro level this year," Harbaugh said.

"I know the work he's put in this year, the expectations he had and the season he's been having," Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr said of Smith. "I wanted Jimmy to play 16 to show everybody that he's that lockdown corner," he added.

The seventh-year pro went down with the non-contact injury late in the second quarter and rookie Marlon Humphrey would come in to replace him.

Smith had to deal with a sore Achilles for much of the season and it has led many to wonder if it had contributed to the tear. However, Harbaugh disagrees with that notion.

"Doctors will tell you that you just can't predict that. If you have the tightness or soreness, it doesn't lead to Achilles [tears]," Harbaugh stated. "Doing it for all these years, I've seen it not tear and I've seen them tear," he continued.

In 12 games this season, Smith has recorded 28 tackles, three interceptions and nine passes defended.

Meanwhile, the Ravens have also announced that the National Football League (NFL) has handed Smith a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Smith planned to file an appeal after the Ravens were informed of the pending suspension last week, but he's now dropping his appeal because he's expected to end the season on the injured reserve list anyway.

Still, the suspension will reportedly cost him $182,325.

In his absence, the Ravens will have to lean on Humphrey in the coming weeks.