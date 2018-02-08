Bandai Namco Working on 'Ridge Racer 8' Exclusively for the Nintendo Switch

Steampowered/ RidgeRacerUnbounded Promotional photo for racing video game "Ridge Racer Unbounded"

Bandai Namco is working on a new racing video game exclusive for the Nintendo Switch. "Ridge Racer 8" has been confirmed to be coming to the Switch in the future.

A YouTube going by the handle Doctre81 dropped some pretty big revelations recently about Bandai Namco and some of its future title releases. In his latest upload, he reveals that the video game giant is working on a new installment to the racing video game series "Ridge Racer." Doctre81 found the LinkedIn profile of one of Namco's video game designers in Singapore, Shawn Pitman.

Pitman's profile listed "Ridge Racer 8 (Drift-based High Speed Car Racing Exclusive to the Nintendo Switch)" under the experience entry.

Longtime fans of the racing franchise were happy with the big reveal and are now asking for more information about the upcoming release. "Ridge Racer 8's" predecessor "Ridge Racer 7" was released back in 2006 for the PlayStation 3. Bandai Namco then followed up number 7 with additional titles for the "Ridge Racer" series.

"Ridge Racer 7" generated impressive score ratings from video game critics. GameSpot gave the racing title an 8 out of 10 score and a 78 percent score rating from Metacritic. The "Ridge Racer" series is known for its graphics, extensive customization, track selection, and gameplay.

Bandai Namco has not released any new information about "Ridge Racer 8's" content and exact release date.

"Ridge Racer 8" being prepped for the Switch is not the only video game reveal making news. Doctre81 also found out that Bandai Namco is the company behind the first-person shooter video game "Metroid Prime 4." The upcoming game's developer had been a mystery to gamers and critics, but it was now revealed that Namco is the one.

It is also included in Pitman's LinkedIn profile that Namco is working on an "Unannounced IP (First Person Shooter/Adventure Exclusive to the Nintendo Switch)."