Barack and Michelle Obama in Negotiations to Create Shows with Netflix

REUTERS/Carlos Barria Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to journalists as he participates in his last news conference of the year at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2016.

Former United States President Barack Obama has been confirmed to be in talks with streaming video on demand (SVOD) site Netflix to produce a string of shows. These shows are aimed to be Netflix originals, and would land the former president and his wife, Michelle Obama, a huge amount of money.

According to reports, Netflix is proposing for Barack and Michelle to be part of creating content that would be exclusive to the SVOD site. Despite the fact that no details have been divulged as to what the nature of the shows would be, it is confirmed that Barack will not be using any of the Netflix shows to critique the current administration, or any politically driven group in the United States.

The negotiations between the Obamas and Netflix are currently serious, but they have not yet decided on the nature and format of the shows, nor how many episodes and seasons would there be. However, it is speculated that the main aim is to lift the spirits of its viewers. It is safe to assume that the Obamas tend to spread peace through the SVOD platform, which has hundreds of millions of viewers as of now.

The specific amount that Barack and Michelle would receive has not yet been specified as well, but it would not be entirely surprising if they were offered a multi-million dollar deal in order to get the show, or shows, done for Netflix. The two have recently launched their respective memoirs alluding to their two-term period at the White House, and reportedly received an estimated $60 million for their work.

Barack and Michelle may not be involving themselves in any politically related work, but they seem to be committed to serving their countrymen in other ways. It is suggested that the former president could serve as mediator in relevant discussions on matters such as health care and the immigration policies of the country, as well as raising awareness regarding climate change.